Our London Fashion Week wardrobe: The sofeminine team

London Fashion Week means looking our best. It's a license to have even more fun than usual with our wardrobes and try out all the latest trends.



We like to think the sofeminine team is a fashion forward bunch, one thing's for sure - we all love dressing up, looking our best and of course, shopping!



LFW is one of our favourite times of the year for cutting-edge fashion and mixing up high street bargains with vintage fashion finds - and I think you'll agree we do it quite well.



Check out our Fashion Week wardrobe with our daily outfit updates.



There's never a bad time to look good!



Ursula - Fashion & Beauty Editor wears Topshop skirt with vintage bolero and ALDO booties.