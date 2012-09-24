Emmy Awards 2012: The best red carpet dresses

The Emmy Awards are the perfect excuse for a red carpet dress extravaganza. A designer gown, lashings of glamour and pristine make-up are all essential - but who had the best fashion moment at the Emmy's this year?



We've rounded up the best dressed celebs from last night's awards to help you decide.



First up? Claire Danes gave us a red carpet surprise by wearing this beautiful draped dress by Lavin - the perfect style to accommodate her blossoming baby bump.



The sunshine colour proved to be a winner as she took home the award for the Best Actress prize for her role in Homelands. Nice work Claire.



All photos © Sipa