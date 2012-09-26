Fashion finds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Wear it Pink

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month when thousands of people across the UK are donning their favourite pink fashion to raise money for research.



This year marks the tenth ‘Wear it Pink’ day, and so far the idea has raised over £22million for vital cancer research. So why not do your bit, slip on something pink and donate some cash to help smash their £25million target.



Up for it? Awesome. In which case you’re gonna need some serious pink fashion inspiration! Not to worry, we’ve rounded up our top 30 fashion finds all in delightful shades of pink, from baby pastel shades to neon hues, there’s a perfect pink fashion find for everyone.