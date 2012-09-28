Oversize handbags: 50 big and beautiful bags

Handbag obsession? Us too. We feel lost without them. After all, they play host to some of our most prized every day possessions - and as winter draws in we need even more bag space to fit in our essentials!



Umbrella, cardi, lip balm, make-up bag, ipad - there's so many things a girl might need at any given moment.



Luckily for us, this season big bags are in big time, so throw away your shoulder bags and clutches (or more sensibly, store them for summer) and grab yourself a new oversize handbag. But make sure it's a statement piece.



Yep, this season you gotta pull your winter wardrobe together with a beautiful oversize bag.



We’ve rounded up our top 50 big bags from around the high street! We think you'll agree - bigger is definitely better!

