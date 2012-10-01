Ankle Boots: 30 Perfect Pairs
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Winter is here and you know what that means: shoe shopping time. Yay! Our fave look at the moment is a simple pair of ankle boots.
Not only are they hot fashion property, but they keep our tootsies snug as a bug too. Perfect!
So if you’re bored of your knee highs, give the trusty little ankle boot a whirl. To get you started on your foray into the world of ankle boots, we've rounded up our top 30 pairs from around the high street.
Enjoy…
Not only are they hot fashion property, but they keep our tootsies snug as a bug too. Perfect!
So if you’re bored of your knee highs, give the trusty little ankle boot a whirl. To get you started on your foray into the world of ankle boots, we've rounded up our top 30 pairs from around the high street.
Enjoy…