London Street Style October 2012

October is when the weather truly starts to turn, the sunshine bids goodbye for another season and the rain clouds are out in force demanding umbrellas and coats aplenty. Wah - but it’s not all bad news, transitional dressing can be fun!



Lucky for you lot, we’re around to scoop up the best in in-between season dressing each week and serve up a hot plate of seriously fierce fashion!



This month we’ve spotted boyfriend style winter coats, snug-as-a-bug hats, lots of layering and enough style to get Rachel Zoe quaking in her boots.



So if you want to get transitional October dressing down pat, you better get clicking…





Blue coat –Tally Whale

Boots – Aldo

Scarf – Oysho (Greece)

Bag – Pull and Bear

