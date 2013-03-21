Girls Aloud split: Their style mistakes through time





Girls Aloud have confirmed that they are splitting up after their 10 year celebration tour came to a close last night.



Just after the fivesome came off stage in Liverpool a tweet was sent from their official account to tell the world that Girls Aloud were finally parting ways.



The tweet said: "Dear Alouders, we just want to say from the bottom of our hearts Thank you!! This tour has been an amazing experience and the perfect chance to say thank you for being on this journey with us through a decade.



"It has far exceeded any of our dreams and we hope we are forever your inspiration and reminder that dreams really do glitter!!



Your love and support will stay with us forever but we have now come to the end of our incredible time together. Love you lots."



As well as their musical roster staying close in our minds, we will certainly never forget the Girls Aloud style history, which had all kinds of twists and turns and styling nightmares.



From floor length sparkle to skimpy handkerchief tops and bandanna moments we'd all rather forget, we've taken a look back at their wardrobe evolution. We're definitely going to miss seeing outfits like these....



Wenn