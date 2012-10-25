Kate Moss style: Her best fashion moments

Kate Moss is the Croydon gal that changed the face of modelling forever. Discovered 25 years ago when she was just 14 at JFK airport, she shot to success scoring campaigns with major designers including Gucci, Dior and Chanel and walking the runway for practically every major design house.



But while she’s worth an estimated £45 million, won numerous fashion awards and is an undisputed icon of our time, Kate Moss has not been without her ups and downs.



The 2005 ‘Cocaine Kate’ scandal lost her a tonne of contracts, with several companies refusing to ever work with her. However a year after the scandal, she’d already bagged 18 top modelling contracts. All was forgiven, it seems!



Love or loathe her, nobody can deny this girl's got it going on. We’ve rounded up our top 100 fashion moments from her amazing career to celebrate 25 years of Kate Moss style.



Enjoy…



All images from Sipa