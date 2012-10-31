The best dressed at Cosmopolitan's Ultimate Women of The Year Awards 2012

It’s that time of the year again! Cosmopolitan’s annual Ultimate Women of the Year Awards took place last night. But aside from admiring the bags of talent and commendable achievement, we couldn’t help but swoon over the dresses!



With everyone from Fearne Cotton to Jessica Ennis making an appearance, the night was full of glitz, glamour and plenty of awards!



X-Factor Queens Tulisa and Nicole both scooped up awards for Ultimate TV Personality and Ultimate Fun Fearless Female respectively.



Ultimate Style Icon went to a purple haired Kelly Osbourne whilst Suzan Yasemin scooped up the award for Ultimate Street Style Icon.



The Olympics wasn’t forgotten, with Jessica Ennis and Sarah Storey both getting an award for their achievements.



But enough of all that! Now it’s time to check out their style…



