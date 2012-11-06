Shoe boots: Snug 'n stylish

We know it's wrong to have an obsession with an inanimate object but when it comes to shoe boots we just can't help ourselves.



Shoe boots are the perfect compromise between style and that all important winter warmth!



We love the way they keep us looking fashionable and stylish throughout the winter months, whilst keeping our tootsies snug as a bug. Win win!



We’ve narrowed it down to our top fifty faves, so whether you’re into leopard print, massive heels, faux fur trim or bows and ruffles, we’ve found a pair you’re sure to love.



Enjoy…

