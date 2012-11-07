From Russia with love: 30 Fashion finds
We are mad for Russian fashion right now, anything with some boho embroidery, a wooden heel or a folky print and we’re sold. Throw in a faux fur Cossack and we’re over the moon!
So get in the game and get down with all things Russian, it's the perfect look for AW12/13. We’re seeing floaty folky dresses, heavily decorated shirts and stacks of gold jewellery.
We’ve found our top thirty From Russia With Love Finds, so get swooning over this lovely lot…
