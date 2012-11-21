Party shoes: 100 Perfect pairs
Party season is creeping on us, and we all know what that means: party shoe time! There is nothing like a cute new pair of party shoes to pep up last years LBD, especially if you’re on a tight budget this Crimbo.
So whether you’re into mega wedges, dainty kitten heels or anything so long as its doused in glitter, fear not, we’ve got all your shoe concerns covered.
We’ve picked our top 100 pairs of perfect party shoes for you to ogle over, enjoy…
