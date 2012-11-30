Low heel shoes: 50 Perfect pairs
This season forget crippling platform stilettos and opt for a pair of uber stylish low heel shoes. Ones you can actually walk in!
These understated yet elegant shoes will not only see you looking mega stylish but they’re also a zillion times more comfy than their sky high counterparts!
So whether you want to rock a pair of neons, strut in studs or keep it simple with a pair of sling backs, we’ve got the perfect low heeled pair of shoes for you.
Enjoy…
