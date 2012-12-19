London Street Style December 2012

Christmas is coming and we've been out on the prowl snapping the best dressed street stylers! Forget the perpetual chill and threat of rain, no amount of bad weather is putting these stylish ladies off their fashion.



From layering like a pro to accessorising like a boss, this lot are experts at winter fashion chic.



So if you need a heavy dosage of fashion inspiration, look no further than our very own street style ladies, they know how to look chic when it's cold outside…

