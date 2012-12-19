ALDO shoes: 50 Fabulous pairs

We love ALDO and we love shoes, so this is a match made in glorious shoe heaven!



We are all about comfortable-yet-stylish wedges in everything from metallic gold to crazy prints. On the other hand no girls' shoe collection is complete without a pin thin stiletto in classic black.



Equally, brogues are a perpetually on trend and sensible choice. But then again, we do love a pair of leopard print creepers.



Hmm, decisions, decisions. Guess we'll just have 'em all!



What about you..?



Check out this lot of gorgeous ALDO shoes!