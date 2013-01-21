Home / Fashion / Fashion News / Celebrities wearing SS13 trends: One step ahead

Celebrities wearing SS13 trends: One step ahead

No one pulls off the runway trends like the A-list.

These celebs are always kitted out in designer dresses and high fashion frocks and they always look ah-mazing.

From metallic sheer to Louis Vuitton checks, to all out neon and delicate applique, this batch of celebs are wearing the spring/summer 2013 designer trends right now and doing them proud.

So sit back and get inspired for spring/summer 2013…



Images from Sipa and Pixelformula