Celebrities wearing SS13 trends: One step ahead
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
No one pulls off the runway trends like the A-list.
These celebs are always kitted out in designer dresses and high fashion frocks and they always look ah-mazing.
From metallic sheer to Louis Vuitton checks, to all out neon and delicate applique, this batch of celebs are wearing the spring/summer 2013 designer trends right now and doing them proud.
So sit back and get inspired for spring/summer 2013…
Images from Sipa and Pixelformula
These celebs are always kitted out in designer dresses and high fashion frocks and they always look ah-mazing.
From metallic sheer to Louis Vuitton checks, to all out neon and delicate applique, this batch of celebs are wearing the spring/summer 2013 designer trends right now and doing them proud.
So sit back and get inspired for spring/summer 2013…
Images from Sipa and Pixelformula