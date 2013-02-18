Rihanna for River Island at London Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2013 - 2014
Rihanna's long anticipated collection for River Island hit London Fashion Week yesterday with mixed results.
We're fans of edgy fashion at affordable prices, but a lot of this collection looks like it would scare away our friends if we were to wear it on a Saturday night out.
There's a lot of thin fabric, tons of flesh on display and a lorra' midriff. In short if you look like Rihanna you can probs get away with it - if not, then you might struggle.
Our fave piece has to be the yellow wrap tie dress - and our least fave piece? Well we're spoiled for choice...
But what do you think? Are you loving Rihanna's new collection?
All images from Pixelformula
