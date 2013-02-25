Red Carpet Dresses: Oscars 2013

The red carpet at the Oscars is the one red carpet to conquer above all others.



Making a sartorial mistake is not an option for the stars who have to look their absolute best on one of the most star studded events of the year.



Oscar dresses always go down in fashion history and 2013 was a vintage year.



The A-List arrived in designer dresses from every fashion house in the world. We loved Kerry Washington's Mui Mui gown, Jennifer Lawrence's gorgeous Dior Couture ensemble and Naomi Watt's dazzling Armani Prive frock and there were plenty more that got our tongues wagging.



From breath-taking red carpet head turners to less impressive dress choices, all the Oscars 2013 dresses are right here...



All images Getty/Wenn