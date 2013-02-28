H&M Collection for Paris Fashion Week A/W 2013

Finally H&M have launched their own catwalk collection - following in the footsteps of Topshop Unique and River Island by making the leap from high street store to high end label.



Their debut catwalk collection was created by the H&M design team, and boasts playful mix of styles that combine dramatic silhouettes with more decorative pieces.



With cropped tails, masculine tailoring, versatile outerwear and boho jackets the collection has definitely won us over.



There was a distinctively seventies vibe to the clothes with endless knee-high boots, flirty hem lines, loose waves, and sparkles a plenty.



We loved the wide-cut ceremonial jacket most of all and tongues have been wagging ever since we spied the open back sequin dress.



In short - we are fans!



The show was was styled by George Cortina, and allowed H&M to present its major collection for the season in a whole new light on models such as Cara Delevingne, Isabeli Fontana and Arizona Muse.



The mood of the collection was reflected in the specially constructed venue in the garden of Musée Rodin, decorated like a dream apartment full of the party elegance of '70s Paris. “It was such a good show. I felt like I was in the H&M house, and it was also my house. I had so much fun,” says Cara Delevingne.



As if we needed to fall in love with H&M any further... Check out the collection here...





© Getty Images