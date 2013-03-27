London Street Style March 2013
Every girl about town knows transitional dressing is an essential skill to deal with our drizzly British weather.
We headed to the streets to take a look at how you girls are doing justice to the trends come rain or shine and we weren't disappointed.
From statement necklaces to fashion back-packs to body con dresses and clever layering you lot know how to do style it out in all kinds of weather!
Jacket: Vintage
Dress: Department store
Shoes: Asos
Bag: Zara
