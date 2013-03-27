Home / Fashion / Street Style / London Street Style March 2013

London Street Style March 2013

Morgan from London
Every girl about town knows transitional dressing is an essential skill to deal with our drizzly British weather.

We headed to the streets to take a look at how you girls are doing justice to the trends come rain or shine and we weren't disappointed.

From statement necklaces to fashion back-packs to body con dresses and clever layering you lot know how to do style it out in all kinds of weather!

Jacket: Vintage
Dress: Department store
Shoes: Asos
Bag: Zara