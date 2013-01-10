Must-try fashion trend: Spring greens
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
This spring there's only one shade to be seen in.
Gorgeous green is one of this season's hottest hues - but just don't take our word for it - these top designers have all gone gaga for green.
Whether you wear your emerald as a striking flash on a shirt collar, as a statement handbag or a top to toe emerald green dress, you're sure to turn heads while staying on trend.
All images Pixelformula
Gorgeous green is one of this season's hottest hues - but just don't take our word for it - these top designers have all gone gaga for green.
Whether you wear your emerald as a striking flash on a shirt collar, as a statement handbag or a top to toe emerald green dress, you're sure to turn heads while staying on trend.
All images Pixelformula