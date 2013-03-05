Backpacks or handbags? That is the question.



Until recently, we were all about the handbag. Professional, statement or just a casual shopper, handbags suited our lifestyles perfectly. We never question the alternatives.



But then the revival of '90s grunge erupted and suddenly we've been spotting backpacks all over the place. Tentatively, we've tried a few out. The result? Love!



Not only do they look suitably cool, they're uber practical and free up your hands and arms - bonus! But we can't decide if we're ready to leave our handbags behind just yet.



So what will it be? Backpacks vs Handbags, the choice is yours...