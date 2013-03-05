Naughty neons: 50 Fashion finds

Get ready for spring/summer 2013 with a serious dose of neon in your wardrobe. From hot pink to colour of the moment chartreuse, the brighter the better when it comes to this eye popping trend.



Worried you'll end up looking like an eighties raver? The key is to make a neon statement with impact pieces. Team your brights with muted colours like off-white, grey and pale blue for maximum effect.



