We love Amanda Seyfried ever since she catapulted onto our screens in the all-singin'-all-dancin' musical hit Mama Mia.



When it comes to Amanda Seyfried's style we love this girls red carpet glamour, she knows how to rock a gown!



That said, Amanda looks just as good in a pair of shorts and a plain tee walking her dog. Here's 30 reasons why we have a Seyfried style crush.



Images WENN & Getty