Tomboy fashion: Casual cool
With gal pals Cara Delevingne and Rihanna our latest fashion muses, we're all about tomboy threads right now. Leather booties, over-sized T's, hi-tops, camo jackets and chunky watches, we're doing it like a dude when it comes to the tomboy trend.
From straight cut trousers to chunky detailing and gender bending tailoring it's all about mixing things up with a manly twist.
