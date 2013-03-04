Designer handbag trends 2013

When it comes to designer handbag trends we're first to admit that we're verging on the obsessional.



This season it's no different. We've been eyeing up the hottest designer handbags for spring/summer 2013 and whether our purse strings can stretch to the real deal or not, we've definitely got enough handbag, clutch bag and shoulder bag inspiration to keep our habit happy.



After all a simple shake up of your regular arm candy can transform your wardrobe in one easy move.



This season there are plenty of designer handbag trends to try, from pastel shades to complex prints to colour blocking and texture play, get your trend education here then let it loose on the high street!



First up is this fabulous Fendi in hot orange. We love the detail - don't you just wanna touch it?



All images Pixelformula