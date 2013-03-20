Designer bags: 100 must-have designer handbags
We know we shouldn't tease ourselves, but sometimes our window shopping habits get out of hand.
We've found 100 of the most covetable designer bags in store this season and now have a wish list that's impossibly long.
From cute clutches to metallic totes, raffia shoppers and bucket bags, we've rounded up 100 designer bags for you to fall in love with...
