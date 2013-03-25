Hey it's ok... to wear dungarees!
Suddenly it seems this former fashion faux pas is perfectly acceptable attire once more. Yep it's time to embrace the dungaree trend just like these A-listers.
Take a style lesson from model Leah Weller. She strikes a picture perfect pose in this pair of navy dungarees with exposed buckle detail.
WENN
WENN