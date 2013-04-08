Floral Fashion finds: Petal prints we love

One of the hottest trends to hit the catwalk this season is the floral print. Think Eastern promise, oriental blooms and pretty petals.



Flower power seems to be trending on the highstreet from Orla Kiely through to Topshop every year the floral print just keeps coming back to brighten up our wardrobes.



Not only does a floral print have staying power it also holds the fashion key to transforming any outfit, whatever the weather. Which is good news for us Brits.



We searched high and low for the best floral fashion finds on the highstreet to make us look and feel like Spring is here.



Don't let the cold weather hold you back, get dressed with the daisies and parade the streets in petal prints.



Here's our blossoming fashion edit full of prints we love...



