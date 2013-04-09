Kim Kardashian's pregnancy style: We're gonna miss it!

Kim's finally had her baby! And five weeks early no less! Cutting short our talk about her pregnancy style. That's why we're taking a nostalgic look back at the most talked about 8 months of her wardrobe history.



From super-glam dresses to flirty skirts, office chic and plenty of leather the socialite wasn't be afraid to flaunt her curves with bold fashion choices.



She's known for skin tight clothing, body con dresses, plunging necklines and thigh high hem lines, and not a lot changed when she was pregnant.



Unsurprisingly, sporting teeny dresses and Louboutins raised a few eyebrows, but when you're pregnant we say dressing to please yourself comes first.



Maternity clothing specialists at Seraphine have given us some of their comments on Kim's pregnancy wardrobe, so if you're expecting you can take a style cue from Kim where she gets it right, and steer clear of some of her less well thought through outfits.



First up is this Lavin dress moment. The skater dress cut makes Kim look extra curvy, but the short hemline cuts her figure in half making her look wider than she is.



While Seraphine say wearing one block colour is a good idea to flatter a pregnancy figure, fleshy nudes are probably best avoided. Sorry Kim!



Images from Wenn and Getty