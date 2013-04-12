Home / Fashion / Fashion News / Spots vs stripes: Trend off

Spots vs stripes: Trend off

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/34
Spots vs stripes: Trend off
Replay
At heart we're all one or the other. A polka dot fan or devoted lover of stripes. Luckily this season both prints are bang on trend - so which one to pick?

We've compiled our very own trend off of back-to-back spots v stripes -but which do you prefer?

Dotty and spotty or streamlined with highlighter stripes?