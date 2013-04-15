MTV Movie Awards 2013: Red carpet best-dressed

The stars were out for last night's MTV Movie Awards and it seems no one could quite agree on the dress code.



From dabbling with denim to office chic pencil skirts, to full on glamour and demure hints of sparkle every celeb was wearing their own version of red carpet glam.



Some A-listers got things oh-so right - like Selena Gomez who looked delicious in her gold Julian McDonald dress, while other stars looked in need of a new stylist - Ke$ha we're looking at you!



Check out all the best and worst dressed from the MTV Movie Awards 2013...







All images from Getty