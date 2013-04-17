Blockette heels: The new season shoe

You can forget about those painful stilettos and unstable kitten heels for a minute because there's a new season shoe on the block.



SS13 is all about blockette heels. They're the half-way house between flats and platforms and all the Alex Chungs of the celeb fashion world wouldn't be snapped without them.



Not only are they comfortable (shock) they're bang on trend too with the power to give any outfit that fashion forward stamp.



We're loving them with cigarette fit ankle-grazers. And if you're really braving the blockette why not try a sock + sandal combination. So wrong but oh so right.



We've been doing a bit of window shopping ourselves. Check out our favourite blockettes in the whole entire shoeniverse.





