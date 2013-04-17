Beyonce's OMG bikini body for H&M swimwear campaign
Since we found out Beyonce would be fronting H&M's swimwear collection for their summer campaign we've been desperate to see what the range looks like - and of course check out Bey's amazing bikini body.
These images have been released by H&M and show Mrs. Carter sizzling in bikini brights with a Hawaiian flower in her hair. Shot by photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadinand in the Bahamas the collection is inspired by Beyonce's colourful signature style - and it doesn't disappoint.
From tie dye prints, to sunshine yellow to frills, sequins and glam touches galore, this is beach chic the Beyonce way.
The campaign caption is 'Beyonce as Mrs Carter in H&M' and is a reference to her world tour, and by looking at Bey's figure, this is shaping up to be a very good year for the star.
The collection will be available from H&M stores and online from May and we can't wait. Our holiday wardrobe is sorted!
