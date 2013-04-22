35 must have statement necklaces

The statement necklace is this season's must-have accessory and our new best friend.



A crafty string of jewels is an easy way to update your look without splashing the cash on a whole new outfit.



We can style them up with just about everything: plain tees, blouses, collared shirts - you name it.



Perfect for glamming up a relaxed weekend outift or for keeping in the office draw for those post-work parties and occasions.



We've got a dazzling edit of statement necklaces and collars to inspire your jewellery box collection!







