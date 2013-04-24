Metallic fashion: 40 dazzling looks
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
From sequin sweaters to funky foil frocks this season is all about the shine.
Mix shimmering accessories with classic silhouettes for a mod-urban style or go for head-to-toe metallic inspired glam.
Check out our razzle-dazzle edit, it's a magpie's dream...
Mix shimmering accessories with classic silhouettes for a mod-urban style or go for head-to-toe metallic inspired glam.
Check out our razzle-dazzle edit, it's a magpie's dream...