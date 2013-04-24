Home / Fashion / Fashion News / Metallic fashion: 40 dazzling looks

Metallic fashion: 40 dazzling looks

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/41
Metallic fashion: 40 dazzling looks
Replay
From sequin sweaters to funky foil frocks this season is all about the shine.

Mix shimmering accessories with classic silhouettes for a mod-urban style or go for head-to-toe metallic inspired glam.

Check out our razzle-dazzle edit, it's a magpie's dream...