Hot pink: 40 fuchsia looks
Nothing makes us feel as instantly girly as a good old splash of pink.
Better yet - hot pink is on trend right now - seen on the runway at Gucci and Christopher Kane to name but a few so there's never been a better time to embrace your girly side with this head-turning hue.
From strawberry ice cream to pink lemonade there’s something for everyone in our refreshing fuchsia edit…
