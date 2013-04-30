Home / Fashion / Fashion News / Great Gatsby: 1920s fashion

Great Gatsby: 1920s fashion

Great Gatsby: 1920s fashion
It's the most anticipated film of the year thanks to its superstar cast and flapper-tastic wardrobe so we've decided to get our Great Gatsby glamour on ahead of its release on 16th May.

From avant-garde headbands to beaded shift dresses and fur stoles we've gone back to the roaring 20s for gloriously rich fash-piration.

We’ve got serious Carey Mulligan costume envy…