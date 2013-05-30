London Street Style May 2013

It’s finally starting to feel like Summer and the weather has got a hold of our wardrobes.



Our London Street Style girls have been flashing their tums a la Rihanna and lapping up the sports chic trends with trainers and backpacks.



We’re ready to get our crop tops and colours on all in the name of sunshine so let’s hear what style secrets this fashionable lot are dishing out...



Alexandra's fashion inspiration: "Marni – I love this label, their silhouettes, prints and textures. It's great how they combine everything."



Coat: Martin Margiela

Trousers: Richmond

Shirt: Topshop

Shoes, Bag: Céline

Hat: Helene Berman

