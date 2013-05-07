The MET Gala Ball 2013

This year's MET Gala Ball had an A-list turn out to boast about. With Sarah Jessica Parker, Beyonce, Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora and Diane Kruger to name but a few, all arriving in gorgeous gowns.



The theme was punk and everyone took their costumes to the extreme. There were studs galore, strict shapes and even the odd mohawk.



Top marks go to Gwen Stefani and Miranda Kerr who looked absolutely smouldering.



So to check out the best and worst dressed at The MET Ball Gala 2013 click on!



All images from Getty.