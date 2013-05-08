30 Summer dresses

It's that time of year again at long last. Time to uproot those winter knits and chunky cardigans and stuff them at the back of our wardrobes (or fold them away neatly) to make way for our Summer ensembles.



Nothing says sizzling BBQs and beach front fun like a maxi or a simple sun dress.



Whether it's a colourful skater or a floral frock you're after, we've got it covered in our Summer dresses edit.



We're teaming them with heeled sandals for that work to weekend feel.