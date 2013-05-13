30 little white dresses every woman needs

If there's one suits-all shade to be seen in this season it's pure bright white.



White has the ability to freshen up a relaxed denim look, smarten up a daytime outfit and transform a work ensemble into something pretty special.



And while white works in many ways - on blouses, accessories, handbags and jeans, there's one white item that every woman needs to get ahold of - the LWD.



A little white dress is all you need to see you through the summer and we've got 30 fab looks in our LWD edit...