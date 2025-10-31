Four superfood soups to batch cook now: can you make 12 meals for under £10 in 90 minutes?

Cold nights, tight wallets and busy weeks are colliding. Your freezer could be the difference between stress and a steaming bowl.
Batch-cooked soups bring heat, comfort and control to your routine. A single pan yields days of meals, less waste and fewer last-minute takeaways.
Cook once, eat many times: chill within 2 hours, portion, then freeze for up to 3 months for easy midweek wins.
Why soup makes sense this season
- Fills you up on a budget with fibre-rich vegetables and lean protein.
- Scales neatly: double up to feed 4 today and 8 more from the freezer.
- Quick to reheat from frozen in 8–10 minutes on the hob.
- Supports nutrition goals with seasonal produce and lighter broths.
- Reduces food waste by using stalks, skins and store-cupboard staples.
At-a-glance batch plan
|Soup
|Batch yield
|Time on hob
|Guide calories
|Cost per bowl
|Pumpkin and ginger
|8 bowls (250–300ml each)
|35–45 minutes
|220–260 kcal
|£0.70–£0.90
|Mushroom and chicken
|10 bowls
|40–50 minutes
|280–330 kcal
|£0.90–£1.20
|Broccoli and cheese
|8 bowls
|25–30 minutes
|300–360 kcal
|£0.80–£1.00
|Beetroot borscht-style
|8 bowls
|45–55 minutes
|200–250 kcal
|£0.70–£0.90
Seasonal edge: pumpkins bring beta-carotene and fibre; mushrooms can help top up vitamin D; beetroot offers dietary nitrate linked with healthy blood pressure.
Pumpkin and ginger soup
What you’ll need
- 1.2–1.5kg pumpkin or squash, deseeded and chopped
- 2 shallots, chopped
- Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, grated
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 800ml vegetable stock
- 200ml light coconut milk
- Pinch of chilli powder
- Fresh herbs (chives, mint), lime wedges
Batch method
Soften shallots and ginger in oil for 4–5 minutes. Stir in pumpkin and chilli powder. Pour in stock and simmer until tender, about 25 minutes. Add coconut milk, simmer 5 minutes, then blend smooth. Finish with lime and herbs.
Nutrition highlights
Pumpkin supplies vitamin A and fibre. Ginger adds warmth and a peppery lift. Coconut milk rounds the texture without heavy cream.
Mushroom and chicken soup
What you’ll need
- 4 chicken thighs, skinless
- 1.2 litres chicken stock
- 2 carrots and 2 shallots, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 30g dried wild mushrooms
- 250g fresh mushrooms (shimeji, enoki or chestnut), torn
- Small sprigs of rosemary and tarragon
- 1 tbsp olive oil and a knob of butter
Batch method
Simmer thighs in stock for 20 minutes, remove and shred. In another pan, sauté carrots, shallots and garlic in oil and butter until glossy. Strain and add the poaching stock. Stir in soaked dried mushrooms and herbs, simmer 10 minutes. Pan-fry fresh mushrooms separately until golden for texture. Combine broth, shredded chicken and seared mushrooms in bowls.
Nutrition highlights
Protein-rich and satisfying. If you set fresh mushrooms in sunlight for 15–30 minutes before cooking, their vitamin D content can rise. Keep salt modest to let the mushroom flavour lead.
Broccoli and cheese soup
What you’ll need
- 1 large broccoli (about 500–600g), stalk diced, florets reserved
- 1 potato, diced, for body
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil plus a small knob of butter
- 900ml vegetable stock
- 80–120g hard cheese (mature cheddar or a mix), grated
- Optional: blue cheese and croutons to serve
Batch method
Gently fry onion, potato and chopped stalk in oil and butter for 6–8 minutes. Add stock and simmer 12 minutes. Drop in florets for the final 3–5 minutes to keep the colour bright. Blend with cheese until smooth.
Nutrition highlights
Broccoli adds fibre, vitamin C and folate. Cheese brings calcium and a savoury depth. Keep portions balanced by using cheese as a seasoning rather than the base.
Beetroot soup
What you’ll need
- 600–700g beetroot, peeled and diced
- 2 onions, sliced
- 2 tomatoes, halved, plus 2 cloves garlic
- 1 litre vegetable stock
- 1 bay leaf
- To serve: a spoon of low-fat yoghurt or crumbled feta
Batch method
Roast tomatoes and garlic on a tray until soft. In a pot, simmer beetroot, onions, bay leaf and stock until tender, about 35 minutes. Add roasted tomatoes and blend for a velvety finish. Top with yoghurt or feta for tang.
Nutrition highlights
Beetroot is rich in dietary nitrate, which the body converts to nitric oxide. That process supports healthy blood flow during cold months.
Cooling rule: split hot soup into shallow containers, lid off, and chill in the fridge within 2 hours before freezing.
Make it work for you
Smart swaps
- Pumpkin: swap in butternut or sweet potato if pumpkins are scarce.
- Chicken: use leftover roast for speed; add pearl barley to stretch portions.
- Broccoli: blend in peas for extra sweetness and protein.
- Beetroot: stir through shredded cabbage for extra crunch and fibre.
Safety, storage and reheating
- Fridge life: up to 3 days in sealed containers.
- Freezer: up to 3 months. Label date and portion size.
- Reheat: bring to a steady simmer for 2–3 minutes. Add dairy after reheating to prevent splitting.
- Texture: re-blend after thawing if separation occurs.
Shopping list for 12 portions under £10
Buy seasonal and own-brand where possible. Plan to cook two big pots at once.
- 1 medium pumpkin or squash (1.2–1.5kg)
- 1 large broccoli, 1 potato, 3 onions, 2 carrots, 2 tomatoes, 2 shallots
- Fresh ginger, garlic, bay leaf, herbs
- Dried mushrooms (small packet) and 250g fresh mushrooms
- 4 chicken thighs
- Stock cubes, light coconut milk, small wedge of cheddar
Pricing will vary by region, but seasonal produce keeps totals low. Stretch bowls with wholemeal bread or a handful of cooked grains stirred in.
Extra gains you might not expect
Time bank: batch on Sunday in 90 minutes and save 20–30 minutes each weeknight. That frees up hours across a month. Power-up meals: add a squeeze of citrus or a spoon of yoghurt at the table to balance richness and brighten flavour. Gut-friendly tweaks: include beans or lentils in the chicken broth for extra fibre and protein at minimal cost.
Salt sense: shop stocks can be salty. Use low-salt cubes and finish with herbs, lemon, chilli or a splash of vinegar instead. Texture tricks: keep a small portion unblended to stir back for bite, or hold back veg like broccoli florets to steam and fold in before serving.