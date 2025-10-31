Free heated blankets and £56m relief from OVO energy: are you among 42,000 to claim today?

As temperatures dip and budgets tighten, households are searching for simple ways to stay warm while keeping energy costs under control.
Britain’s third-largest electricity and gas supplier, OVO, is widening a winter support drive that puts practical help into homes before bills peak. The company is making energy-saving kit available at no cost for eligible customers and topping this up with targeted financial relief designed for people at risk of falling behind.
What OVO says it will provide this winter
OVO has unveiled a £56 million package for the colder months, adding to the £190 million it says it has channelled into customer support since 2022. Last year alone, 42,000 households received items such as heated throws, efficiency kits and smart plugs. The company plans to repeat and scale that approach now the heating season is starting.
From today, some OVO customers can receive a free heated blanket and other energy-saving devices, depending on need and eligibility.
The energy firm describes this phase as focused on customers most exposed to price pressure or medical and vulnerability risks, with allocation guided by affordability checks.
What’s on offer beyond blankets
- Heated throws and electric blankets designed to warm people directly at low running cost.
- Energy efficiency kits, including draught stoppers and LED bulbs.
- Smart sockets to help manage standby usage and schedule appliances.
- Home upgrades in specific cases, such as loft insulation, heat pumps or replacement boilers.
- Financial support: emergency credit top-ups for prepayment meters, longer repayment plans for arrears and temporary Direct Debit reductions.
While not every option will suit every home, the mix aims to trim consumption quickly while improving comfort.
Eligibility: how to check and what you’ll need
OVO assesses applications against household circumstances. You’ll need to confirm your identity and basic account details, and share a snapshot of what you can realistically afford each month after essential bills.
Applications are prioritised using factors such as household income, disposable income and medical needs, so the most vulnerable receive help first.
Step-by-step guide to applying
- Have your OVO account number and postcode to hand.
- Work out your “available spend” after rent or mortgage, council tax, food and transport. A simple online budgeting tool can help.
- Note any health conditions or care needs that increase your heating requirements.
- Submit the application through your customer account and keep your phone or email handy for a rapid decision.
If you struggle with forms, ask OVO’s support team or a local advice charity for help. Keep copies of any letters that confirm benefits or medical needs, as these details may speed up approval.
Why a heated blanket can cut costs fast
Warming the person rather than the entire room can be a big saver. Heated throws typically use 50–120 watts on low or medium settings, compared with 750–2,000 watts for many plug-in heaters. That difference shows up quickly on a smart meter.
|Item
|Typical power
|3 hours use
|Estimated cost at 28p/kWh
|Heated throw (low)
|80W
|0.24 kWh
|£0.07
|Heated throw (high)
|120W
|0.36 kWh
|£0.10
|Oil-filled radiator (small)
|1,000W
|3.00 kWh
|£0.84
|Fan heater
|2,000W
|6.00 kWh
|£1.68
Unit rates vary by region and tariff, so check your latest bill or app for a precise calculation. If you sit still in the evenings, a heated throw can deliver comfort at a fraction of the cost of space heating.
Example: switching one evening habit
Say you usually run a 1,500W heater for three hours while watching TV. At 28p per kWh, that’s about £1.26 a night. A 100W heated throw for the same period costs roughly 8p. Over five evenings a week, the difference approaches £5.90 weekly, or around £25 a month.
Financial relief if you’re already behind
Beyond hardware, OVO is offering measures that ease cash flow for people in difficulty. These include emergency top-ups for prepayment customers who face self-disconnection, longer repayment timelines to make debt manageable, and temporary tweaks to Direct Debits so budgets don’t buckle during the coldest stretch.
Contact the supplier early if a payment is likely to bounce. Early conversations usually unlock more flexible solutions than waiting until arrears pile up.
What OVO says about longer-term fairness
OVO’s chief executive, David Buttress, has argued for targeted energy pricing that shields vulnerable households. He supports a social tariff so people on the lowest incomes or with medical needs aren’t saddled with the harshest bills. That debate sits alongside ongoing insulation schemes and heat pump incentives, which cut demand rather than chasing short-term discounts.
Other support you might be able to combine
- Warm Home Discount: a one-off bill credit for eligible low-income or vulnerable households.
- Priority Services Register: free services for customers with extra needs, including safety checks and tailored communications.
- Great British Insulation Scheme and ECO: supplier-led programmes that fund insulation and efficiency upgrades for qualifying homes.
- Council hardship funds: local authorities often hold discretionary pots for energy or rent crises.
These schemes have different criteria to OVO’s package. If you do qualify, the benefits can stack: a heated throw for immediate comfort, draught-proofing to stop waste and a bill credit that takes pressure off your budget.
Safety and good practice with electric blankets
- Look for British Standard certification and automatic shut-off features.
- Do not fold a heated blanket tightly or cover it with heavy bedding that could trap heat.
- Avoid using a hot water bottle at the same time as an electric blanket.
- Check the cable regularly for kinks or damage and stop using it if anything looks worn.
- Supervise use around children, older adults at risk of overheating and pets.
If you’re not with OVO
Many large suppliers operate hardship funds, free energy advice and device giveaways during winter. Call your provider and ask about support for vulnerable customers, prepayment emergencies and bill smoothing. Independent debt advisers can also help you prepare a budget and wording for a payment plan request that sets out what you can afford.
How to make the most of any support you receive
- Use the heated throw instead of turning up the thermostat when you’re sedentary.
- Seal obvious draughts around letterboxes and windows to keep the warmth in.
- Shift washing to off-peak if you have a time-of-use tariff and use lower temperature cycles.
- Schedule smart plugs to cut standby on TVs, games consoles and set-top boxes.
Numbers to run before winter bites
Do a quick home energy audit. List your biggest evening loads and estimate their hourly cost using your tariff rate. Try swapping one high-wattage habit for a lower-wattage alternative on weeknights and weekends for a month, then compare your smart meter history. The smallest changes often show the fastest payback because they’re easy to stick with.
For anyone eligible, OVO’s package offers a practical boost just as the cold sets in. If you don’t qualify, adapt the same principles: keep people warm, not empty rooms; fix the heat leaks; and talk to your supplier the moment your budget looks tight.