Gardeners tried the October cabbage trick and got 1.8 kg heads: can your street top this?

A modest shift to autumn routines has gardeners whispering; the cost is pennies, the effort tiny, the buzz deafening.
We trialled a market-gardener’s October planting schedule for cauliflowers, cut the faff through winter, and tracked the numbers to spring. The heads that followed raised eyebrows on allotments, and they did it without drenching beds in fertiliser or juggling daily watering.
What growers know: why October planting changes everything
Autumn weather quietly favours cauliflower
Early autumn gives warm soil and gentler, steadier rain. Seedlings land in ground that still holds summer heat, which speeds root growth. Daylength falls, so plants divert energy downward rather than into soft, sappy leaves. That brings resilience when the first frosts nip the air.
Cooler nights also reduce stress. Fewer heat spikes mean fewer checks to growth. Mildew pressure drops. Cabbage white butterflies fade away, so leaves reach spring without ragged holes.
Plant in October, and the soil does most of the heavy lifting: warm enough to root, cool enough to calm, wet enough to save you time at the tap.
Winter rooting: the underground advantage
On the surface, not much happens between December and February. Underground, it’s busy. Roots anchor deeply and map the bed. They find moisture pockets you’ll never reach with a hose. When light returns, that network unlocks faster leaf building and bigger, tighter curds.
In our beds, October-set plants surged ahead in March. Spring-set plants looked neat, but they could not match the head size, even with extra feed and water.
Prepare the bed like a market gardener
Mistakes that shrink heads
- Planting into compacted soil that drains slowly.
- Skipping organic matter and relying on a quick hit of high nitrogen.
- Leaving brassica debris in place, which invites pests and disease.
- Ignoring pH and letting soil slide too acidic for strong brassica growth.
- Overcrowding plants, which traps damp air and restricts curd size.
Soil recipe that stacks the odds
Think firm but friable. Double-dig or fork to spade depth and break clods. Work in 3–5 kg of well-rotted compost per square metre. Aim for pH 6.8–7.4; lightly dust wood ash over the surface if your soil tests low in potassium, then water it in. Avoid fresh manure in autumn; it drives leaf at the expense of heads.
Lay out slight ridges or broad, shallow raised beds if your plot puddles in winter. Cauliflowers hate wet feet. Space plants 55–65 cm each way; in smaller beds, a 60 cm grid balances yield and airflow.
Firm the soil with your boots before planting. Brassicas root best in ground that resists a gentle press of the thumb.
Timing and technique: step-by-step before the first frosts
Picking robust seedlings and hitting the window
Go for stout, stocky plants with deep green leaves and a stem that doesn’t wobble. Avoid leggy starts or root-bound plugs. In most of England and Wales, plant from mid to late October. In colder pockets and the Highlands, finish by the first week of November and use fleece or a low tunnel once the forecast threatens hard frost. South coast gardeners often have a week or two more grace.
Field-tested planting steps
- Loosen the plug gently to free the root ball without tearing fine roots.
- Dig a 15–20 cm hole and dust the base with a small handful of hoof-and-horn or blood, fish and bone.
- Set the plant slightly deeper than it sat in the tray, burying the stem base for stability.
- Backfill and heel in firmly around the collar to prevent wind rock.
- Water once to settle soil around roots and expel air pockets.
- Mulch with chopped leaves or coarse compost to hold warmth and moisture.
- Lay a wide board along the row for a week if your soil caps; it keeps the surface open and discourages weed germination.
Low-input care, bigger pay-off
Winter care made simple
Check mulches after wind and heavy rain. Replace what blows off. Water only if a dry spell lingers for weeks; winter usually supplies enough. If an arctic snap looms, drape fleece over hoops, but vent on milder days to reduce condensation. Pigeons love brassica hearts; netting saves heartache.
Spring nudge to finish big
Lift some mulch in March to warm the soil. Side-dress with a small ring of compost around each plant. Water little and often if the spring runs dry. Ring the base with sharp grit or a sprinkling of ash to deter slugs and snails. As curds form, fold a couple of inner leaves over them to keep heads white and tight.
What we measured: yields, water use and harvest dates
October-planted rows gave hefty, even heads without fuss. Spring-planted comparisons looked respectable but needed more attention and produced smaller curds.
|Practice
|Planting window
|Average head weight
|Watering sessions
|First harvest
|October method
|Mid–late October
|1.2–1.8 kg
|3–4 over winter and early spring
|Mid–late March
|Spring method
|Late March–April
|0.8–1.2 kg
|8–10 in April–June
|Late April–May
In plain terms: bigger heads, up to a fortnight earlier, with roughly half the watering. That’s a comfortable win for busy gardeners.
Varieties, tweaks and local cautions
Picks that suit British plots
Choose reliable autumn-set types. ‘All Year Round’ lives up to its name for flexibility. ‘Clapton F1’ brings clubroot resistance where that soil disease lurks. For a showstopper, ‘Aalsmeer’ can bulk up handsomely with the October plan. Mix maturities so harvests stagger over a few weeks rather than landing all at once.
Match the method to your microclimate
In exposed sites, plant at the earlier end of the window and use windbreak mesh to reduce rock. In very cold districts, add a low tunnel for the worst weeks and vent when sunshine returns. On heavy clay, build 15 cm raised beds and add plenty of grit and compost to speed drainage. If your pH dips below 6.5, lime in late summer to lift it before planting.
Pests, diseases and simple defences
Fewer insects, same vigilance
Autumn planting sidesteps summer caterpillars, yet other foes remain. Cabbage root fly can still strike warm spells. Fit card or felt collars around stems to stop egg-laying at the base. Keep netting over beds where pigeons patrol. Rotate brassicas on a four-year cycle to blunt clubroot and nutrient drawdown.
- Use clean tools and clear old brassica stems promptly.
- Feed lightly and regularly; avoid blasting plants with high-nitrogen feeds.
- Water onto soil, not foliage, to lower disease risk.
Why this matters for your wallet, water butt and plate
Less spend, less stress, more food
The October method leans on timing and soil care, not costly bottles. Compost, a handful of organic fertiliser, and a sensible mulch carry plants through. Reduced watering helps if your water meter bites or your butt runs low late in spring.
Space works harder as well. You can tuck winter salads between young cauliflower plants in November, then pull them by January before the brassicas spread. That squeezes extra harvests from the same ground.
Going further without overcomplicating
Apply the logic across your brassicas
The same calendar benefits spring cabbages and purple sprouting broccoli. Plant in October, build roots through winter, bank steadier harvests before heat and pests return. Trial a small patch first if you garden on a difficult site. Keep notes on head size, water used and dates. Adjust spacing and mulching based on those records.
Risk sits mostly with severe cold and winter waterlogging. Counter both with raised beds, windbreaks and temporary covers. The upside sits with larger, earlier heads that ask less of you. If your neighbours value neat rows and heavy baskets, prepare for chat over the fence. Numbers tend to settle arguments faster than boasts.