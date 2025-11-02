Half-term on £10 a day: try 31 cheap and free ideas your family can use this October across the UK

Cold mornings, crunchy leaves, and kids with energy to spare. This half-term can still feel special without draining your budget.
With a little foresight, you can stitch together a week of affordable adventures that mix fresh air, seasonal magic and free culture. Here’s a clear, practical guide to entertainment that costs less than a takeaway.
What you can do for under £5
Small spends go far in autumn. A few pounds can open the door to hours of activity, especially if you prep at home and time your outings.
- Trick-or-treating with homemade costumes using old shirts, cardboard, face paint and tape.
- Park treasure hunts and leaf trails, then a “hot chocolate date” from a flask on a bench.
- Duck feeding with seed, not bread, plus a wildlife-spotting checklist you make together.
- Pumpkin carving at home, with designs sketched in pencil and scooped seeds roasted for snacks.
- Community film screenings or library story times, many free or donation-based.
Pumpkins on a budget
Supermarkets slash prices in late October. If you’re carving more than one, standard pumpkins beat novelty shapes for value.
|Store
|Typical price
|Notes
|Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s
|From £2
|Good for standard carving pumpkins.
|Aldi, Lidl
|From £1.59
|Often the lowest shelf price near Halloween.
|Waitrose, M&S
|About £3.20
|White “ghost” pumpkins for a different look.
Tip: tape a template to the skin, dot along the lines with a skewer, then carve. Turn the pumpkin upside down and cut a base to keep the lid solid and the mess contained.
Most families can plan a half-term day out for £0–£5 per child by mixing free spaces, snacks from home and one low-cost treat.
Free days out that feel like a treat
Plenty of UK attractions cost nothing to enter, especially during school holidays. Make a shortlist the night before and carry a simple plan B if the weather turns.
- Free museums and galleries: Big names in major cities offer permanent collections without entry fees, and many regional venues run family trails. Check for timed slots during busy periods.
- Garden centres as the “free zoo”: Many have fish tanks, small animals, seasonal displays and toy sections. Set a browsing budget or bring a photo challenge so you’re not pestered for purchases.
- City farms: A handful remain free to enter, with donation boxes on site. Examples include Stonebridge City Farm (Nottingham), Bath City Farm (near Bath) and Hackney City Farm (east London). Check whether you need to pre-book a visit time.
- Pumpkin patches: Walking in is often free or very low cost; you pay for what you pick. It’s as good for photos as it is for produce.
- Woodland trails: Build a mini-mission: find five leaf colours, three types of fungi (no touching), and a stick as tall as your child.
When the rain sets in
Rainy days don’t have to mean pricey soft play. Plan an indoor “festival” with timed activities to keep momentum.
- Kitchen disco with glow sticks and a shared playlist.
- Cardboard dens with torches and a bedtime story matinee.
- DIY craft: leaf rubbings, pasta skeletons, salt-dough ghosts.
- Board game tournament with a homemade scoreboard.
- Home cinema: curtains closed, tickets drawn by the kids, popcorn in paper cones.
- Bake-off: pumpkin muffins or jacket potatoes with spooky faces drawn on the foil.
- Science corner: vinegar and bicarbonate potion “volcanoes”.
- Costume swap with friends to refresh dress-up for £0.
- Photo scavenger hunt: capture “something orange”, “three circles”, “a shadow”.
- Family book club: five-page sprints with hot chocolate intermissions.
Kids eat free: when and where
Chains across the UK run “kids eat free” or “kids for £1” deals during school breaks. Most require one paying adult, set menus, and day-time windows. Breakfast buffets can be exceptional value if you’ve got early risers.
Many offers run Monday 27 to Friday 31 October 2025. Always check local terms, time slots and minimum spends before you set off.
Pack fruit and water to trim extras, and decide on puddings at home to avoid last-minute add-ons.
Night-time fun for pennies
As evenings draw in, lean into the dark with low-cost sparkle.
- Glow sticks in the bath for a safe light show; supervise and bin after use.
- Torches for a garden safari, counting moths, silhouettes and constellations.
- Window silhouette art cut from card, backlit by a lamp for a cosy street display.
- Neighbourhood “pumpkin spotting” walk, rating displays out of 10.
Travel smart and cut costs
Transport can dwarf the day’s spend if you leave it late. Take five minutes to scout the cheapest route and ticket type.
- Railcards cut a third off many fares, and some operators offer GroupSave on off-peak returns.
- Bus companies often sell family day tickets that beat individual fares after two trips.
- Off-peak trains are quieter, cheaper and easier with buggies.
- Train tickets sometimes unlock 2-for-1 entry at major attractions; carry a printed voucher if required.
- Cycle or walk shorter hops; add a “snack stop” at the halfway point to keep morale high.
Ready-made plan: a seven-day schedule for lean budgets
Use this template as a starting point. Swap days to match weather and energy levels.
|Day
|Activity
|Typical spend per child
|Mon
|Free museum with packed lunch and sketching challenge
|£0–£2
|Tue
|Pumpkin patch photos, carve at home in the afternoon
|£1.59–£3.20
|Wed
|Garden centre “free zoo” and library story time
|£0
|Thu
|Kids-eat-free brunch, park treasure hunt, leaf craft
|£0–£1
|Fri
|Trick-or-treat trail with homemade costumes
|£0–£2
|Sat
|Woodland walk, flask hot chocolate, conker games
|£0–£1
|Sun
|Home cinema with tickets the kids design and interval snacks
|£1–£3
Make it work in any weather
Pack layers, wellies and a spare pair of socks in a tote. A small first-aid pouch, a roll of bags for wet kit and a microfibre towel will save you from early turnarounds. Keep a “rain plan” card in your pocket with two indoor options within a 20-minute bus ride.
Snacks save budgets. Bring sliced apples, oat bars and a big bottle of tap water to dodge pricey kiosks.
Extra ideas that stretch the theme
Turn pumpkin day into a full learning loop: weigh your pumpkins, chart sizes on paper, roast the seeds, and compare flavour notes. For a science twist, try floating different gourds in the sink and measure what sinks or bobs.
Pair a free gallery visit with a quick “copy the pose” game or a five-minute portrait of each other outside on a bench. For older kids, add a budget challenge: create a costume for under £3 using only charity-shop finds and recycled materials at home.
If you’re juggling work and childcare, set up a “swap afternoon” with another family. One household hosts a craft-and-film block for three hours while the other gets errands done. Switch mid-week so everyone wins without paying for a club.
For families who love numbers, run a “£10 a day” test. Give each child a pretend budget and ask them to plan transport, food and a free activity. It turns saving into a game and hands them a sense of control.