IKEA’s £199 pine drop-leaf table seats 4, folds to 78.7cm: are you missing your small-space fix?

Space-starved kitchens are meeting an unlikely ally, as old-world Swedish cues quietly return to brighten compact homes this autumn.
A new wave of folk-inspired furniture is cutting clutter without killing character, and one smart, fold-flat table is leading the charge.
Why IKEA’s new table is getting people talking
IKEA has launched OMMJÄNGE, a limited collection that borrows shapes and motifs from 19th-century Swedish folklore and reworks them for modern flats. The headliner is a pine drop-leaf dining table designed by Maria Vinka, finished with bold blue legs and built to slip neatly into small footprints. It seats four when open, yet tucks down to a compact oval that suits a studio, a galley kitchen or a rental where every square inch counts.
Price, practicality and poetry in wood: £199 brings you seating for four that folds to just 78.7cm across.
The design nods to a 200-year-old vernacular style once found in Swedish farmhouses, with today’s version embracing tidy engineering and a lighter visual presence. That old-meets-new balance gives it a homely feel without the heaviness of rustic furniture, which helps it read as both decorative and discreet.
Fold-flat function without the faff
Two hinged leaves drop independently, so you can run the table in three modes: compact, one-leaf, or fully extended. That flexibility matters in multi-use rooms where a desk by day becomes a dining spot by night.
- Price: £199
- Designer: Maria Vinka
- Material: solid pine top with colour-contrast legs
- Seats: four when fully extended
- Dimensions: 78.7cm across when folded; 134cm when extended
- Best for: small kitchens, studio living, spare rooms and breakfast nooks
From 134cm to 78.7cm, the change in footprint can free up valuable circulation space between cooking and seating zones.
What “folksy” actually looks like here
OMMJÄNGE uses tried-and-true materials and handcraft references—think pine grain you can feel and silhouettes drawn from wedding finery and rural workshops—then sharpens them with saturated colour. The table’s blue legs echo painted Scandinavian antiques without tipping into pastiche. It lands as cheerful, not cutesy; familiar, not fussy.
The collection extends the story with matching chairs, a bell-shaped lamp influenced by the curve of a bridal gown, poplar baskets woven using traditional techniques, and mouth-blown glassware. The result is a houseful of objects that pair easily with neutrals but also hold their own beside patterned textiles.
Who will love it—and who won’t
If you’ve been hunting for a stylish replacement since the LEKSVIK drop-side pieces vanished from stores, this is the closest spiritual successor in years. Renters and first-home buyers will appreciate the price-to-utility ratio. Lovers of dark, heavyweight timber or ultra-sleek minimalism may prefer a different finish or a fixed-top table.
Numbers that matter in a small home
When space is tight, centimetres count. Here’s how the modes stack up for everyday scenarios, from solo breakfasts to weekend suppers.
|Mode
|Width across
|Seats
|Best use
|Compact (both leaves down)
|78.7cm
|1–2
|Desk work, coffee nook, prep surface
|Extended (both leaves up)
|134cm
|4
|Dinner for four, board games, homework
Care, finish and longevity
Pine is resilient, easy to refresh and ages gracefully. Expect a light honey tone that deepens over time. A few practical steps keep it looking sharp:
- Seal the top with oil or wax for stain resistance and easier wipe-downs.
- Use felt pads to protect floors when repositioning after folding.
- Tighten hinge screws at the start of each season to eliminate wobble from daily use.
- Rotate placemats to avoid uneven colouration in strong sunlight.
Value-wise, think in years rather than months. Spread over a conservative 10-year lifespan, the £199 outlay equates to £19.90 per year; used daily, the cost-per-meal drops to pennies. That’s the appeal of simple joinery and a workhorse timber you can sand and refinish.
Getting the fit right in your room
Measure from the table edge to the nearest wall or unit; aim for 75–90cm of clearance so chairs slide out comfortably. In a galley kitchen, run the compact table parallel to cabinets during the week, then swing it perpendicular with both leaves up for guests. If you host occasionally, raise just one leaf and tuck the table against a wall to seat two or three without blocking a walkway.
Beyond the table: the pieces people are adding
This month’s smart pairings keep the same mix of character and practicality without scaring your budget.
- STOCKHOLM easy chair: a mid-century-leaning shape that softens boxy living rooms.
- Pegboard under £25: parents rate it for coralling homework gear and art supplies above a fold-down table.
- Pleated table lamp around £9: a soft cone of light that flatters pine grain and patterned textiles.
Layer one statement colour, one woven texture and warm, low lighting to make compact rooms feel composed rather than crowded.
If you’re weighing alternatives
Wall-mounted drop-down desks save even more space, but lack the knee clearance and sturdiness for four diners. Round pedestal tables offer easy circulation, yet they can’t vanish mid-week. Extendables are great for bigger households, though they tie you to a fixed footprint and can be heavier to move. The appeal of a drop leaf is the nimble shift from family meal to free floor—no storage cupboard required.
Risks and quick fixes
- Kids leaning on a lowered leaf can strain hinges; teach a “hands-off when down” rule.
- Uneven floors cause wobble; add discreet adjustable glides to the legs.
- Hot pans can mark pine; keep trivets handy and let cookware cool before serving.
Practical extras to stretch performance
A slim cutlery caddy or a wall rail nearby turns the table into a fast breakfast station. A pair of stackable stools can live under the compact top, ready for guests. For renters, a removable vinyl runner under the chair feet prevents scuffs without permanent fixes.
If you lean toward colour, echo the leg blue with a tea towel stripe or a single cushion; two or three matching accents create cohesion without visual clutter. Prefer neutrals? The natural pine pairs well with greige walls and matte black hardware, which grounds the folk notes and keeps the look contemporary.