UGG fans, read this: are Birkenstock’s £190 lambskin boots the 24-hour dry-feet fix you need?

Rain, school runs and freezing platforms demand smarter winter footwear. Style matters, but dry, supported feet change your whole day.
Birkenstock has stepped into the boot game with a lined, mid-calf design that targets warmth, grip and all-day comfort.
What’s new about the Uppsala boot
Birkenstock’s Uppsala Zip Shearling boots push the brand’s sandal DNA into winter. The formula is simple: suede on the outside, lambskin on the inside, and a removable cork–latex footbed underfoot. The result aims to keep feet dry, cushioned and steady from breakfast commute to bedtime dog walk.
£190 buys mid-calf suede, a side zip, a removable cork–latex footbed and moisture-managing lambskin designed for long, damp days.
Materials and build
The upper uses soft suede that sits neatly against the leg without slouch. Inside, a lambskin lining draws moisture away from skin while trapping air for insulation. Lambskin fibres are naturally breathable and antibacterial, which helps resist odour over repeated wears. A discreet inner zip speeds entry and exit, useful at the front door with a toddler on your hip or a parcel at the gate.
The footbed mirrors Birkenstock’s well-known shape. It combines cork and latex to cradle arches and hold the heel. The footbed lifts out, so you can air it after a wet day, replace it when it compresses, or swap for orthotics if advised. The boots are made in Portugal, a footwear hub with a strong reputation for quality control and durable stitching.
- Price: £190
- Silhouette: mid-calf with inside zip
- Lining: lambskin (moisture-absorbing, breathable)
- Footbed: removable cork–latex, anatomically shaped
- Upper: soft suede
- Colours: black, brown, stone
- Origin: made in Portugal
The removable footbed is the quiet advantage: dry it overnight, refresh it seasonally, and extend the working life of the boot.
Comfort and support
Many winter boots feel warm but flat. The Uppsala targets both warmth and structure. The deep heel cup stabilises the foot on slick pavements. The raised arch shares load across the foot on long days. Lambskin reduces that clammy sock feeling when temperatures jump on a packed bus.
Expect a firmer feel than marshmallow-style winter boots. Cork softens as it warms to your foot. Most wearers notice a more custom fit after several outings.
How they stack up against UGG and the high street
UGG set the template for cosy boots, with plush shearling and a simple slip-on. Birkenstock approaches the same problem from a support-first angle. The Uppsala uses a structured footbed, a zip for convenience, and a lining that aims to manage moisture across busy, stop–start days.
|Model
|Approx price
|Lining
|Footbed
|Closure
|Best for
|Birkenstock Uppsala Zip
|£190
|Lambskin
|Removable cork–latex, contoured
|Side zip
|All-day wear, mixed weather, support
|UGG classic styles
|Similar bracket
|Sheepskin
|Foam-based, non-removable
|Slip-on
|Soft, cosy indoor–outdoor use
|Skechers faux-fur ankle
|Just under £50
|Faux-fur
|Foam-based
|Zip or slip-on
|Budget warmth for short trips
|M&S block-heel ankle
|£76
|Textile lining
|Padded comfort tech
|Zip
|Office-friendly polish on a budget
High-street slippers that mimic the UGG look also surface this season, with prices around £23–£28 at big-name retailers. Those win for sofa comfort. The Uppsala aims at people who want warmth plus arch support for actual miles.
Water, warmth and real-world use
Lambskin wicks vapour fast, which keeps socks drier on a rainy commute. That matters because heat follows dryness. When feet stay damp, body heat leaches away quickly. The Uppsala’s lining works to move moisture out to the suede, where it can evaporate. The side zip helps you vent heat quickly on the train without untying laces or pulling boots off.
Suede still needs care around puddles. These boots are built to manage weather, not to stand in torrents. A hydrophobic spray will add a barrier and help mud brush away. Wipe light marks with a barely damp cloth and restore the nap with a suede brush once dry.
Think weather-ready, not wellies: treat the suede, avoid deep puddles, and the lining will do the rest on wet, windy days.
Sizing, fit and styling ideas
Birkenstock fits can feel snug at first as the footbed guides your posture. Try on with the socks you plan to wear. Many models come in regular and narrow options; check the product listing before you commit. If you use custom orthotics, the removable footbed gives you room to make the swap.
The mid-calf height pairs cleanly with straight jeans, ribbed leggings and midi skirts. Try a chunkier knit to balance the boot, or a long coat for a lean line. The black pair reads smart with opaques and a knit dress. Stone softens heavy winter palettes and works with lighter denim.
Care, waterproofing and longevity
- Protect before first wear with a suede-safe spray. Reapply every few weeks in wet spells.
- Let boots dry naturally, away from radiators. Stuff with paper to hold shape and pull moisture out.
- Air the removable footbeds overnight; this slows odour build-up.
- Rotate with another pair at least one day a week to let materials recover.
- Brush dirt when dry; spot-clean salt marks with a 50:50 water–vinegar solution, then re-protect.
Cork and latex respond to body heat, so the support improves as you wear them. Over time, if the footbed compresses, replace it rather than retiring the boot. That refresh keeps the structure you paid for and reduces waste. Cork is harvested from bark, not felled trees, which adds a small sustainability bonus.
Who they suit
If you love the slipper-soft feel of UGG but want more control underfoot, the Uppsala targets that gap. School-run parents, retail staff on long shifts, dog walkers and commuters will feel the support story most. People who run hot indoors should appreciate the zip and moisture management when the heating kicks in.
When a cheaper option makes sense
Short, dry errands and sofa-first weekends can sit happily in budget faux-fur options. Office dress codes also lean to sleeker, heeled ankle boots, where M&S holds strong value. The Uppsala earns its keep when your day stretches to 10,000 steps across wet pavements.
Extra tips for cold, wet commutes
Pair the boots with thin merino socks. Wool moves moisture and keeps a stable temperature. Cotton traps damp. If you cycle, a short over-trouser cuff keeps spray off the suede. Keep a packable shoe bag in your tote; if the weather flips, you can switch to trainers and stash the boots safely.
Set a weekly five-minute care routine. Brush, spot-wipe, air the footbeds and re-spray if needed. That modest habit protects the £190 outlay and keeps the lining fresh through the whole season.