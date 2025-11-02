Jurlique advent calendar 2025: are you paying £110 for £320 value and just 1 full-size? be honest

Skincare lovers circle the date as a heritage Australian brand returns with a glossy box of plant-powered minis and one hero.
Jurlique’s Christmas Advent Calendar for 2025 lands with a promise of farm-grown botanicals and spa-style textures for less. The price is £110, the stated value £320, and behind 24 doors sit travel sizes plus a single full-size facial oil. Fans will recognise cult formulas. Newcomers get a safe way to build a winter routine without overcommitting.
Price, value and what you actually get
The headline numbers matter. You pay £110 for a contents value claimed at £320, a saving of about £210. That’s roughly 66% off if you value everything at full retail. There are 24 products. One is full-size: Rare Rose Facial Oil, 30ml. Everything else is a mini or travel size, some generous, others sample-small.
£110 box. £320 claimed value. 24 products. Just 1 full-size. No day 25, and Christmas Eve is not the blockbuster.
Daily cost lands at around £4.58 per door. That looks fair if you plan to use most items. It looks less convincing if you only want big bottles. The 30ml Rose Hand Cream, for instance, sits just 10ml below the smallest retail size, so that one feels decent. Yet a 5ml serum or eye balm will last two weeks at best. That split shapes how far your money stretches after the festivities.
Packaging and the personal touch
The keepsake box carries artwork by abstract botanical artist Steph Brooke. It’s colourful, giftable and looks good on a shelf. Open the lid and you see neatly fitted drawers numbered 1 to 24, each printed with plant motifs and snippets about the brand. Inside the lid sits a line that sums up the pitch: “From our farm to you.” The finish signals care. It also explains part of what you pay for: presentation that can double as storage once the season ends.
Jurlique’s farm-first ethos
Jurlique grows key botanicals on its biodynamic farm in the Adelaide Hills. Think rose, calendula and lavender raised for their effect on skin and mood, then harvested by hand at peak potency. The formulations lean into sensorial textures and fragrance lifted from the plants themselves. That approach will appeal if you prefer a natural-leaning routine with classic aromatherapy notes. If you react to essential oils or perfumed skincare, patch test first and rotate in slowly.
The maths at a glance
|Price paid
|£110
|Stated value
|£320
|Saving
|~£210
|Doors
|24 (no day 25)
|Full-size items
|1
|Cost per day
|~£4.58
What’s inside, grouped by routine
The line-up covers cleansing, essence, serums, oils, creams, mask, bodycare and hands. Here are the highlights by family to help you plan a month-long regimen:
- Rare Rose range: Facial Oil 30ml (full-size), Cream 10ml, Rosewater Balancing Mist 15ml, Body Oil 10ml, Body Lotion 30ml, Shower Gel 30ml, Hand Cream 30ml.
- Herbal Recovery range: Bi‑Phase Serum 8ml, Cream 10ml, Face Oil 9ml.
- Calendula range: Cream 10ml, Toner 10ml, Serum 5ml, Face Oil 9ml.
- Nutri‑Define range: Rich Cream 10ml, Eye Balm 5ml, Serum 5ml.
- Cleansers and prep: Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser 20g, Replenishing Cleansing Lotion 30ml, Activating Water Essence+ 20ml.
- Hands: Lavender Hand Cream 15ml, Aloe Vera Hand Cream 15ml.
- Treatment: Hydrating Rose Mask 15ml.
- Firming oil: Purely Age‑Defying (PAD) Firming Face Oil 9ml.
That spread gives you a complete morning and evening routine for December, with extras for hands and body. You can rotate rose for hydration, calendula for calming and Herbal Recovery or Nutri‑Define for visible bounce and firmness.
A routine planner for winter skin
Use the minis in short, themed blocks. It reduces the chance of irritation and lets you gauge results.
- Week 1: Gentle cleanse with Replenishing Cleansing Lotion, follow with Activating Water Essence+, layer Herbal Recovery Bi‑Phase Serum, seal with Rare Rose Facial Oil at night.
- Week 2: Swap in Radiant Skin Foaming Cleanser for a deeper cleanse, add Nutri‑Define Serum in the evening, keep the Rare Rose Mist at your desk for midday comfort.
- Week 3: Switch to the Calendula Toner and Serum to calm any redness, use the Hydrating Rose Mask twice that week for 10 minutes.
- Week 4: Mix a drop of PAD Firming Face Oil into your cream on colder days, keep both hand creams in rotation for office and bag.
Pair the body lotion and shower gel on gym or travel days. Save the Eye Balm for late nights. Keep oils for evenings when central heating dries the air.
Where it falls short
There’s no 25th door, which many calendars now skip. Even so, most shoppers expect the 24th to be a showpiece. Here, Christmas Eve holds a sample-size item, not the hero. The single full-size sits elsewhere in the run.
Christmas Eve isn’t the big reveal here. The only full-size is the Rare Rose Facial Oil, 30ml, placed on another day.
Another weak spot: just one full-size product. Two or three regular sizes would have transformed the feel of value. Travel sizes help you test new textures. They do not deliver a long runway into January unless you ration them.
Who will love it, who should pass
Buy it if you want to trial Jurlique across categories without buying multiple full bottles. The value suits fans who already enjoy the house rose scent and want minis for travel, gym or desk. Givers will appreciate the artful box and the farm story. Skip it if you only want big tubs and no faff. Skip it too if fragranced botanicals tend to irritate your skin; in that case, patch test, and avoid layering several perfumed steps on the same day.
Tips to get the most from every door
- Layer light to rich: essence, serum, cream, then oil. Oils seal moisture; they don’t hydrate on their own.
- Alternate actives: use Nutri‑Define on nights you skip Herbal Recovery to avoid overloading.
- Make minis last: reserve serums for evening, when skin repair peaks; use creams morning and night.
- Travel hack: decant leftover cleanser into a reusable 10ml pot for a New Year weekender.
- Storage: keep oils and creams away from heat; aim for a cool, dark shelf to preserve scent and texture.
The bigger picture on ingredients and sustainability
Biodynamic farming reduces synthetic inputs and aims for soil health, which aligns with Jurlique’s positioning. The brand leans on roses, calendula and lavender for fragrance and soothing. Those botanicals bring terpenes and natural aroma compounds that many users enjoy. Sensitive types should patch test on the jawline for two nights. Watch for redness or tingling persisting beyond five minutes. If you react, switch to the calendula steps first, then reintroduce rose slowly.
Packaging looks sturdy enough to reuse for beauty storage or stationery. Check local recycling for pumps and mixed materials. Rinse tubes, dry, and separate caps where possible to reduce contamination. Mini sizes also cut waste for those who rarely finish large bottles.
Bottom line for your basket
This calendar delivers breadth. You get cleansing, essence, targeted serums, face oils, rich creams, a hydrating mask and practical hand care. The one full-size oil carries real weight in winter months, as it layers well over any cream. The rest are tasters that help you map a routine matched to cold-weather skin without locking yourself into one range for months.
If you want multiple full-size upgrades, you may feel short-changed. If you want a sensorial, plant-led edit with a strong saving and a giftable box, this lands the brief. Consider your routine gaps, your tolerance for fragrance, and how many of the 24 you will genuinely use. Your answer will decide whether £110 feels smart or steep.