Lidl’s £13 3kg dumbbells drop on 21 September: will parents ditch the gym and save £360 a year?

Home workouts are back on the agenda as packed schedules collide with rising costs and shorter days on the horizon.
Lidl will put a pair of 3kg dumbbells on shelves for £13 from 21 September, offering an easy route into strength training without a gym contract or commute.
What’s arriving on 21 september
The supermarket’s Crivit Sports line adds compact, rubber‑coated dumbbells built for living‑room sessions and quick garage circuits. The headline option is a 3kg pair at £13, with 4kg and 5kg versions also expected for those who want a little more challenge. They use an iron core for solidity and a PVC outer to protect floors and improve grip.
Each dumbbell has a hexagonal profile to stop it rolling away between sets. Handles are slightly rounded, with a reported 10cm grip length that suits most hands and keeps wrists in a neutral position. The coating is textured for traction when palms get warm.
Key features at a glance
- Iron core with floor‑friendly PVC coating
- Anti‑slip surface for steady handling
- Rounded, ergonomic handle for comfort
- Hexagonal ends to stay put on the floor
- Sold as a pair; compact enough for small spaces
Who should choose 3kg, 4kg or 5kg
Picking a weight is about movement quality and control, not ego. If you can perform 10 to 12 slow, tidy reps and still feel you could do two more, you are in the right zone. If form breaks or speed stalls by rep six, drop down.
|Weight
|Best for
|Typical uses
|Notes
|3kg pair
|Beginners, returners, post‑holiday reset
|Shoulder raises, biceps curls, overhead presses, core moves
|Great for high‑rep work and learning positions
|4kg pair
|Active adults stepping up
|Goblet squats, rows, presses, split squats
|Useful bridge between light and moderate loads
|5kg pair
|Regular exercisers seeking a home challenge
|Compound moves, tempo work, unilateral exercises
|Increase rest and focus on control
Why this could save you time and money
Short, frequent strength sessions in the kitchen or lounge remove travel and childcare hurdles. A pair of weights near the sofa turns ad breaks into shoulder sets. Early mornings become five‑minute bursts before the school run. The friction drops, the habit sticks.
Swapping a £30‑a‑month membership for home sessions could free up about £360 a year, before travel and coffee add‑ons.
That cash can go towards running shoes, a yoga mat or a family day out. The real win is time. A 20‑minute session at home can replace a 90‑minute round trip to a gym once travel, queues and kit changes creep in.
- Keep the dumbbells visible to nudge action
- Stack strength with daily tasks: five goblet squats before putting the kettle on
- Use micro‑sessions: three sets of presses at lunch, rows before dinner
- Record reps so progress is clear and motivating
A simple 15‑minute dumbbell plan
This whole‑body routine fits between chores. Warm up with 60 seconds of marching on the spot and arm circles. Then set a timer and move steadily.
- Goblet squat: 3 sets of 10–12 reps, 45 seconds rest
- Bent‑over row (one dumbbell per hand): 3 sets of 10–12 reps
- Standing overhead press: 3 sets of 8–10 reps
- Romanian deadlift (dumbbells to mid‑shin): 3 sets of 10 reps
- Suitcase carry (one dumbbell, 30 seconds each side): 2 rounds
Train two or three days a week. When all sets feel comfortable, add two reps, slow the lowering phase to three seconds, or step up to the next weight. If you feel pain, stop and adjust the movement. Speak to a health professional if you have a medical condition or are returning after injury.
Form tips to stay safe
- Keep a neutral spine; brace the midsection before each lift
- Move through a controlled range; no swinging
- Exhale on the effort, inhale on the lower
- Plant the feet hip‑width apart and grip the floor
- Start lighter than you think; progress beats pride
What else sits in the crivit sports aisle
The dumbbells land as part of a broader drop with more than 40 items. A lightweight running jacket packs into its own pocket, useful for blustery school‑gate mornings. There’s a yoga mat at £7.99 in pink or black for floor work and stretching. Previous seasons have featured hydration packs and budget running trainers, hinting at a full kit line‑up for autumn miles.
|Item
|Price
|Why it helps
|Yoga fitness mat
|£7.99
|Cushions knees and wrists for floor exercises and cooldowns
|Lightweight running jacket
|TBC
|Wind‑blocking layer for changeable autumn weather
|Hydration backpack
|TBC
|Keeps water handy on longer walks or runs
More than 40 products are slated, from apparel to accessories, aiming to make an autumn reset straightforward and affordable.
What to check in store
- Grip: hold with a dry and slightly damp hand to test traction
- Finish: look for smooth seams and intact coating
- Balance: the dumbbell should feel even end to end
- Storage: ensure the hex ends sit flush on your floor surface
- Stock: popular sizes can go first; early visits help
Ways to progress beyond 5kg without buying more
Tempo changes make light weights feel heavy fast. Lower each rep over three to five seconds, pause for one, then drive up. Unilateral moves like single‑arm rows and Bulgarian split squats shift more work onto each side. Complexes chain exercises without putting the weights down, raising heart rate and strengthening grip. Pair dumbbells with resistance bands to increase tension as you stand up from a squat or finish a press.
Space, noise and family‑friendly wins
Hex dumbbells park neatly under a sofa or in a hallway basket. The PVC coating cushions contact, so upstairs flats can train without thuds. Parents can break sessions into sets between bedtime routines. Teenagers can use lighter moves to build confidence, focusing on control rather than load. Lay a towel or mat under the weights to protect wooden floors and reduce noise.
If you’re starting from scratch
Pick two days this week and block 15 minutes on your phone. Learn the squat, row and press with 3kg. Note your reps. Next week, repeat and add one extra rep per set. After three weeks, test a set with 4kg. Keep a notebook by the weights so progress is visible. Consistency, not heroics, builds strength that carries shopping, lifts toddlers and steadies you on uneven pavements.